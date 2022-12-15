EPWORTH, Iowa — Natalie Galle, age 8 and clad in a pink tie-dye parka and fuzzy pink earmuffs, speed-walked through the halls of Western Dubuque High School in Epworth on Wednesday, ignoring her mother’s request to please walk slower.
It was only natural. She was on a mission to see Santa Claus.
It was early in the evening at the fifth annual Bobcat Community Christmas, at which students, staff and their family members give back through free meals, wrapped gifts and, of course, a chat with Old Saint Nick.
Natalie got to Santa early, while families still were filing into the gymnasium with plates piled with ham, mashed potatoes, green beans and pork loin.
Santa sat among folding tables bedecked with gifts wrapped by students from the school’s service learning class. Over the past several weeks, homerooms and student groups, staff members and a few local businesses had amassed around 550 toys.
“This is definitely a lot more than last year,” said sophomore Miranda Klootwyk, a member of Western Dubuque’s service learning class who for the evening was one of Santa’s elves.
“We did a toy drive for the school, and a lot of parents and teachers donated toys,” chimed in fellow elf and sophomore Julia Adamson.
“And students too,” said sophomore Lexi Bries, another elf.
Natalie ended up with a Squishmallow in the shape of a whale, to which she signified her satisfaction with a tight-lipped but enthusiastic series of head bobs.
Gifts not distributed to kids that evening would go toward the angel tree program run by Resources Unite, which has partnered with Western Dubuque since the annual event’s inception.
Back in the cafeteria, Anita McDermott and her granddaughter Gia Loeffelholz, 6, were polishing off their dinners.
This year, volunteers dished out some 1,335 meals, up 130 meals from last year and more than double the 600 meals the event served in its first year.
It was McDermott’s and Gia’s first year at the dinner, though both had been to the school before. Gia came for dance lessons, and McDermott was an alumnus of the Class of 1973. Her daughter, Chelsea, had surprised her and brought the family down for the meal.
“I’m a bit of a homebody, so they decided I needed to get out before I regress any more,” McDermott quipped.
The gym had been more sparsely filled last year, as community member trickled back after the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the event to deliveries and drive-ups for meals in 2020. This time, though, the room bustled with families and volunteers armed with pushcarts loaded with desserts.
In sight of her mother and grandmother, Gia duckwalked on her boot heels and practiced leaps and pirouettes.
“It’s nice to see everyone. It’s nice to see people out and about,” McDermott said.
And the pork loin, she said, was excellent.
In the cafeteria, juniors Bryce Coyle and Rachel Clasen gazed through the front windows into the evening fog, waiting for Principal Jacob Feldmann to radio in drivers’ pickup orders. When the orders came in, Bryce, Rachel and the other volunteers would grab paper bags already marked with family’s orders and dart through an assembly line to fill the bags.
Rachel and Bryce were competing over who could fill a bag faster. The standing record was two minutes.
“It’s great seeing people’s reaction when they get the food, seeing them smile, knowing you can make that impact,” Bryce said.
Eight delivery drivers had gone out at 5 p.m., ferrying around 120 meals to households who couldn’t make it to the high school for one reason or another.
In its first year, the event was entirely put on by staff. Feldmann described it as an opportunity for staff to give back to the community.
Sixty staff did work Wednesday night, but so did 30 of their family members and another 25 students.
“(Western Dubuque) is really into the service and giving back to the community,” Bryce said. “It’s really the best thing about it.”
