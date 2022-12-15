EPWORTH, Iowa — Natalie Galle, age 8 and clad in a pink tie-dye parka and fuzzy pink earmuffs, speed-walked through the halls of Western Dubuque High School in Epworth on Wednesday, ignoring her mother’s request to please walk slower.

It was only natural. She was on a mission to see Santa Claus.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.