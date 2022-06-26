A recent tuberculosis testing event hosted by Dubuque County health care providers found a high enough positivity rate to warrant further testing, officials said.
Of 58 people who received a free tuberculosis test at the event late last month at Flora Park in Dubuque, 26% tested positive, according to County Health Department interim Executive Director Samantha Kloft.
“The next step is to find out if they have active or latent TB because, depending on that result, the after-care strategy looks different,” she said. “They are setting up appointments to get X-rays to determine the status of their TB.”
The event was held as a collaboration among the health department, UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association, Crescent Community Health Center, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and Monsoon Asians and Pacific Islanders in Solidarity.
The 26% positivity rate, even in a small sample of 58, is significantly high, Kloft said, prompting officials to plan for additional testing.
“Tuberculosis has a rate of 2.7% in the United States, with an estimated 1% U.S.-born and 13% for non-U.S.-born (individuals),” she said. “That’s why we want to test again. We’re hoping that we can do it again in the fall, before the start of school or when we do flu clinics.”
The free tests were given through Iowa Department of Public Health’s relatively new Tuberculosis Control Program.
“Their goal is to start doing more testing events in order to detect TB in communities because some people can live with TB for years without knowing they have it,” Kloft said.
Tuberculosis is an infectious disease that primarily affects the lungs. Some people who contract the disease have no symptoms and have latent tuberculosis, which is not contagious. However, that can develop into active tuberculosis, which causes sickness and can spread to others, according to Mayo Clinic.
Symptoms of the disease include a persistent cough, coughing up blood or mucus, chest pain, weight loss, fatigue, fever, night sweats, chills and loss of appetite. It also can affect other parts of the body, causing symptoms based on the organs involved, according to Mayo Clinic.
Dr. Hendrik Schultz, infectious disease expert and chief medical officer for Medical Associates Clinics and Health Plans, said tuberculosis typically spreads when people live or work closely together in a concentrated place, such as hospitals, universities and the military.
While tuberculosis might sound like an old-fashioned disease to some people, Kloft said it is very much alive.
“I think a lot of people think of it as a Victorian disease,” she said. “But you want to catch it because you can live with it for years, not know or realize it, then get more and more sick over time and spread it to others.”
Schultz said the public’s misconceptions of tuberculosis also include misunderstanding symptoms.
“When people think of tuberculosis, you think of tuberculosis of the lungs. You carry a white handkerchief, and you’ve coughed up blood,” he said. “But you can have tuberculosis of your nervous system. You can have it of your bone marrow, your gastrointestinal tract.”
Kloft agreed that misconceptions about tuberculosis are why many people do not test for the disease.
“TB symptoms can be widespread, vague or seem like just a chronic issue you’ve always had,” she said. “You could have a sore joint in your knee, think it’s age or whatever, but it could be TB. They can be so mild compared to other diseases, people don’t think to get tested.”
Schultz said testing for tuberculosis is important due to its danger to people with compromised immune systems.
“People with transplants, people with HIV or people on modern immuno-suppressive drugs, the so-called ‘biologicals,’ are all at risk,” he said. “A lot of people with rheumatic, gastrointestinal or skin diseases are treated with biologicals these days, which interfere in specific ways with how your immune system causes inflammation because that’s what makes you sick. The price you pay is, this makes you more prone to an infection like tuberculosis.”
Schultz said experts warned of this when biologicals came on the market, but their use and popularity have increased.
He also said that while treatments for tuberculosis are widely available and effective, the disease continues to be insidious.
“Most people do not get it, and if they do, they won’t have symptoms,” Shultz said. “Some people get exposed and never know why or where. There’s proof in their system that they had it, but they will not get sick. Some people do get sick, and we don’t understand entirely why. They have a normal immune system as far as we know.”
He said tuberculosis is a difficult disease for several reasons. It doesn’t spread as easily between individuals as many current transmissible diseases and does not grow quickly within each individual.
Also, even a healthy immune system does not kill tuberculosis. Rather, the system contains the disease, allowing it to sit inside people for many years.
Tests, however, have become far more sophisticated. And once people test positive, they usually can rid themselves of the disease with several months of one or more drugs, Schultz said.
As local providers continue to plan their next public testing event, some residents who heard about the previous tests are being proactive, Kloft said.
“People have come into the VNA and Crescent to get tested from hearing about it in the community,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.