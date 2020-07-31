The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Robert E. Peil, 71, of 2571 Central Ave., was arrested at 10:53 a.m. Thursday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that he slapped his grandson Paul L. Ellis Jr., 18, at their residence.
- Luke J. Heffernan, 36, no permanent address, was arrested at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East 14th Street on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that he escaped from the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on June 24.
- Richard A. Grimstad, 32, of Bellevue, Iowa, was arrested at 10:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East 14th Street in Dubuque on a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine.
- Derek L. Sanders, 19, no permanent address, was arrested at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging voluntary absence from custody and parole violations. Court documents state that he failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on April 21.