Coming off a year with record-setting earnings, an Iowa City-based financial institution this week reported a net loss in the first quarter of 2020.
MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. reported a loss of $2 million in the quarter that ended March 31.
“The quarter was dominated by the activity, which accelerated in March, to prepare and deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our employees, customers and communities,” said President and CEO Charles Funk in a press release.
The company completed its acquisition of ATBancorp, the parent company of American Trust & Savings Bank and American Bank & Trust Wisconsin, on May 1, 2019.
That move pushed the company to a best-ever annual earnings total net income of $43.6 million last year.
But the first quarter of 2020 was a vastly different story. The net loss was a stark contrast to the $13.4 million in net income that the company recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the $7.3 million reported for the first quarter of last year.