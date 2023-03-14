The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Molly A. Manemann, 32, of 3287 Getty Terrace, was arrested at 7:15 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault and child endangerment.
  • Ulta Beauty, 555 John F. Kennedy Road, reported the theft of $911 worth of fragrances at 2:48 p.m. Friday.
  • Menard’s, 5300 Westside Drive, reported a forgery case resulting in the theft of $700 at 12:51 p.m. Friday.