News in your town

Authorities: Fire causes $100,000 in damage to Sherrill farm building

UPDATE: Judge orders contempt hearing after rescue groups report 100 missing animals from Manchester zoo

Timeline on Galena museum unclear as funding falls behind schedule

New location, same anti-poverty goals for Dubuque organization

Veterans group to host weekend forum for U.S. Senate, presidential candidates in Dubuque

Police: 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Authorities: Murderer serving life tries to kill Boscobel prison guard in shank attack

New general manager named for Galena Territory Association

Dubuque man sentenced to federal prison for having gun after domestic abuse convictions

Area Residential Care announces hiring of new executive director

More than 40 residents offer suggestions for upgrades at North End park

Pet-focused businesses unleashed in tri-state area