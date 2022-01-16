Lisa Burlage brings her passions for music and helping others to the Dubuque County area through her involvement in multiple organizations.
“It’s just something that kind of fills a void, being able to help others and being able to lead something with a positive end result,” she said.
Burlage’s current volunteer work includes helping with Rural Community Food Pantry, which is based in Dyersville.
She began volunteering with the pantry six years ago, getting more involved in the day-to-day operations as the years went on. The pantry primarily serves the western portion of Dubuque County but also a bit of Delaware and Clayton counties.
Burlage currently helps order items for the pantry from St. Stephen’s Food Bank, a branch of River Bend Food Bank. She also coordinates with local grocery stores to receive items the pantry cannot get through the food bank and makes appointments with people who need food.
“When I first got involved, I really wasn’t sure what I was looking for,” Burlage said. “As time has gone on, knowing that the people that you see truly appreciate the help that you’re giving them really makes you feel good about what you’re doing.”
Mickey Kelchen, president of Rural Community Food Pantry, has known Burlage since she was young and asked Burlage to help out at the pantry, knowing she would be a good fit for the organization.
“She brings a lot of enthusiasm and compassion for the people that we help,” Kelchen said. “She’s just an all-around good person to work with.”
Burlage also is involved with the Music Parents Association at Beckman Catholic High School. The group raises money for the school’s music department.
“It’s a great way for me to meet the kids that my kids are hanging out with, and it’s a great way for me to meet some Beckman families,” Burlage said.
Music has been part of her life since she was in second grade, when she began singing at church and learned to play the piano. She said she has shared her love of music with her children and she also volunteers to co-lead the youth choir at St. Paul Catholic Church in Worthington.
Even if students don’t go on to formally play in college bands or other groups in the future, Burlage hopes students she meets can keep music as a passion, as she has.
“It’s a stress reliever for me to have music,” she said. “I want kids to know that it’s not just at school. Music is a part of life. It’s a lifelong thing.”
Kelchen also noted Burlage’s involvement in her musical volunteer positions.
“She’s just an all-around volunteer,” Kelchen said. “Wherever there’s a need, she will help.”