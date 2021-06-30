EPWORTH, Iowa — Irwin Horsfield couldn’t sit still, so he turned the keys to his pickup and drove.
His nickname was “Red,” a moniker he earned as a child on account of his red hair and fair, freckled skin.
His seven children remember the long rides during which Red showcased the roads he constructed over a career that spanned more than four decades. The years of labor were hard on his body. He lost a finger.
He also survived throat cancer.
Even after Red was infected with COVID-19 last year, he resisted inactivity.
“I still have to make a contribution,” Red would say.
Red died June 11, at the age of 80, from complications of heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and COVID-19.
At medical appointments, providers sometimes asked him, “What’s happening today, Red? What’s wrong?”
“The calendar,” he would say.
Red was born on Aug. 24, 1940, in Placid, one of Walter and Cecelia Horsfield’s eight children. He inherited his father’s toothy grin.
After graduating from Epworth High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1959 and served for six years, running heavy equipment.
In 1961, he asked Joyce Weydert to dance at the former Melody Mill ballroom.
They married the following year and raised seven children together; Julie Steffen, Amy Kluesner, Shelly Staker, Melissa O’Brien, Jolene Kramer, Ann Ludwig and Todd Horsfield.
Red breathed the construction trade, working long hours in a crane and bulldozer. He had a hand in the Dubuque floodwall, Sundown Mountain Resort and the expansion of U.S. 20 from two lanes to four.
He did not care much for rules. On a hot day when crews were installing a pipe in Baldwin, Red decided to rip a tree out of the ground and dangle its leaves over the men as they dug. They needed shade.
The tree died a day or two later, so he grabbed another one, and then another.
After Red retired from Tschiggfrie Excavating in 2002, he continued to run errands for his son, who owns Top Grade Excavating in Farley.
Red also made time to make rounds in Bankston, Holy Cross, Sherrill and Balltown. He stopped at fires and to talk to farmers.
“Some people golf. Some people sew,” Julie said. “His enjoyment was getting out and about.”
He made time each afternoon to catch up on the latest news and discuss politics with his buddies at Dirty Ernie’s, a Farley bar.
Red made friends with the young and old, gently holding their hands and smiling as they conversed.
Every winter when it snowed, he awoke in the morning like a child discovering school was canceled. Red drove a backhoe through town, plowing people’s driveways.
He grew close to his grandchildren. In 2009, Red’s then-9-year-old grandson Will O’Brien was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma.
It crushed Red. He teared up when he talked of it and asked, “Why isn’t it me?”
Red started to pick up Will and bring the boy to school each morning.
Then, Red started to make Will breakfasts of pancakes and sausage. He decided to pick up Will from school, greeting him with a sucker.
The following year, Melissa and other melanoma survivors and their families founded Outrun the Rays. At the nonprofit organization’s annual 5K run and walk in Peosta, Red took pride driving his gator.
In July 2020, Red was infected with the coronavirus and was hospitalized for 17 days. Doctors said it was a miracle he survived.
Red worked hard to get better, receiving physical, occupational and speech therapy. He returned to Epworth to his home and his truck.
But long-term symptoms COVID-19 set in. Red continued to lose weight and lost his sense of taste and smell. He was too proud to carry his oxygen tank when he left the house, causing fatigue. Red was unsteady on his feet.
Red had always rebounded whenever he was struck with an illness or an injury on the job, but when he fell and broke five ribs on Christmas Day, his family confiscated his truck keys.
Red would text his children. He would call. Where are the keys?
Red telephoned Todd’s business, telling the employees to bring him his truck. He called a Dubuque car dealer to order another set.
Red vowed to drive the lawnmower.
The family organized a driving schedule, where his children and grandchildren chauffeured Red on daily rides.
“He would say, ‘You’re driving. You go where you want to go,’” Amy said. “Then all of a sudden, he would go, ‘Turn left!’”
Many Catholics die holding a rosary. Red had one, but as he lay at home under hospice care, he clasped something else — his children returned his keys.
“I said, ‘Dad, now you can drive wherever you want,’” Jolene said.
Red died surrounded by family.
Two days prior, Amy and her sisters drove him to the usual places. As they often did, they stopped at the overlook along Ridge Road in Balltown.
“I just love it up here,” Red always would say. “This is just beautiful.”
He loved the changing of the weather. The leaves turning. Ripening corn in the fields. Like a view from an airplane.
His effusive commentary on the road used to irk his daughters, but that day, Red was quiet.
Instead, they were the ones who gazed at the farms and river.
It really was beautiful.