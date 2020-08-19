The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Naome A. Wells, 26, of 2216 Saint Celia St., was arrested at 2:49 p.m. Monday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Wells assaulted Ryan A. Turner, 28, of the same address.
- Diquan C. Frazier, 26, of Epworth, Iowa, was arrested at about 2:45 p.m. Monday on Cox Springs Road near U.S. 20 on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Frazier assaulted Dontavia L. Collins, 23, of the same address.