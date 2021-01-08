Illuminate the Night Hike
Today, Finley’s Landing Park, 24709 Finley’s Landing Road, Sherrill, Iowa
5 to 7 p.m. A self-led, illuminated hike along the park’s trails. Donations will be used to purchase more lights to illuminate more trails in the future. Registration required at https://bit.ly/38ocRX9.
A Thrifty Affair Garage Sale
Saturday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Garage sale will be in the main ballroom. Admission is $1. Event planner is Jodi & KT Invite You.
A Brief History of Comics
Today and Saturday, Rountree Gallery, 120 W. Main St., Platteville, Wis.
4 to 8 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Explore local collector Bob Hundhausen’s collection of comic, toys and media. The exhibit delves into the origins of the art form and explores the social phenomenon of censorship and pop culture, and how it affected the comic book industry. Exhibit runs through Feb. 6.