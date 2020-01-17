Dubuque County Right to Life will hold its annual Walk for Life event this weekend.
The event is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Washington Square, 700 Locust St. in Dubuque.
Keynote speaker Arthur Gilloon, a Dubuque attorney, will discuss the proposed “protect life” amendment to the Iowa Constitution. Republican legislative leaders seek to establish that there is no right to an abortion under the state constitution.
The event also features a procession past the Dubuque County Courthouse and a chili luncheon at 781 Locust St.