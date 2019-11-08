A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street Wednesday night in Dubuque.
Kenneth M. Fortunak, 60, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.
The collision occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East 16th Street. Police said Maureen A. McPartland, 73, of Dubuque, was eastbound when her vehicle struck Fortunak, who had crossed the street outside of a crosswalk. Fortunak was cited with crossing outside of a crosswalk.