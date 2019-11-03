Two people and one organization were honored Saturday night when the Dubuque branch of the NAACP celebrated its 30th Freedom Fund Banquet.
The event was held at 7 Hills Event Center. The theme was “When we fight, we win,” and the keynote speaker was Quentin Hart, the first African-American mayor of Waterloo, Iowa.
The Multicultural Family Center received the Thomas Determan Standout Community Organization Pursuing Equity Award. The distinction goes to organizations geared toward helping underrepresented communities.
Cain McWilliams received the Developing and Demanding One’s Mental Excellence Minority Student Athlete of the Year Award.
The Rev. Timothy Bees was recognized with the Ruby Sutton Award, the highest distinction bestowed by the local branch of the NAACP.