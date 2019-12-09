The University of Dubuque will hold its December commencement ceremony at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, in Heritage Center’s John and Alice Butler Hall.
More than 150 students are eligible to participate in the ceremony, including 117 undergraduate students, according to a press release.
Adam Hoffman, professor of environmental chemistry, will deliver the commencement address, titled “______ Knows Best.”
Hoffman has served the university in the Department of Natural and Applied Sciences for 11 years and teaches a range of introductory and applied chemistry and environmental science classes.