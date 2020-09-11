Wildlife biologists spent a week 20 years ago scouring the waters of the Mississippi River for an invasive species that continues to plague local ecosystems.
Zebra mussels were first documented in the Mississippi River bordering Iowa in 1992. By 2005, the invasive species had spread to interior waters.
The inch-long shellfish can form dense clusters attached to hard surfaces underwater. Large infestations can kill native mussels and disrupt food chains, endangering other native species.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the search for the mussels near Guttenberg, Iowa, in its Sept. 11, 2000, edition.
MICROSCOPIC BABIES MUSSEL IN
GUTTENBERG, Iowa — A team of conservationists working at Lock and Dam No. 10 in Guttenberg last week searched for tiny specks of life that cause huge environmental damage to the Mississippi River.
Two Iowa Department of Natural Resources employees were literally testing the waters that flow over the dam gates, looking for dreaded zebra-mussel young. Known as veligers, the microscopic babies drift in river waters until they reach a habitat they like. Then, they settle in, reproduce by the millions and cause havoc to any populations of native mussels. That, in turn, severs important links in the river’s food chain, affecting other aquatic life.
The team took three river- water samples at the dam to send to Illinois Natural History Survey for testing. Samples also are being taken from two other dams so the mussels’ travel patterns can be better tracked.
Scott Gritters is a fisheries biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and he also is the state’s “mussel man,” an expert on both good and bad mussels. He has been worried about the influx of zebra mussels into the area for a long time, ever since their discovery in Pool 13 at Bellevue in 1992. He said he has witnessed the damage they cause far too often.
“The East Channel at Prairie du Chien (Wis.) was one of the best mussel beds on the Mississippi, with the most species and the most numbers. Divers first reported maybe 10 to 15 zebra mussels per square meter. Now, they find an inch or two of live ‘zebes’ on top of 2 feet of dead ‘zebe’ shells on top of the dead native mussels,” he said.
Gritters calls what has happened with zebra mussels “a catastrophe” to both major rivers and inland waterways. Besides disrupting native species, the invaders clog water and wastewater systems.
On the other hand, Gritters is infatuated with most other types of mussels.
“Who could not like them?” he asks rhetorically. “They’re all different, and they have great names.”
The names include monkey face, warty back, rock pocketbook, elk or pig toe, pistol grip, fawn’s foot, ebony shell, maple leaf and fragile papershell.