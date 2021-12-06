Sorry, an error occurred.
A tribute story about a Dubuque business owner recalled for his generosity was the most-read story on TelegraphHerald.com this past week.
Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Nov. 29 through Sunday.
1.) A life remembered: Dubuque business owner recalled for his generosity
2.) Dubuque superintendent to lead education agency; school board to start search for successor
3.) Police: Dubuque mother’s BAC 3 times legal limit when she arrives at school
4.) Trial set for lawsuit over employee discrimination allegations at Western Dubuque
5.) Dubuque County man accused of sexual abuse, other sex crimes
6.) Dubuque police to seek info on auto theft suspect
7.) COVID-19 cases again trigger mask requirement at Dubuque school
8.) COVID-19 cases trigger mask requirement at another Dubuque school
9.) Dubuque-based credit union changing its name
10.) Biz Buzz: Trio of friends open health-focused business in Dubuque
