Cold War fears gripped the United States in 1960, when one local family took its own steps to stay safe from the threat of nuclear attack.
The Kennedy family on Born Avenue built what was billed as Dubuque’s first fallout shelter for an individual family.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the shelter in its Oct. 9, 1960, edition.
DUBUQUE’S FIRST FALLOUT SHELTER NEARS COMPLETION
At least one Dubuque family is prepared to survive should the Cold War flame into a hot one.
George Kennedy, of Born Avenue, and his son, Gary, 13, have nearly completed a family fallout shelter, a project they started early last summer.
“The shelter will protect us from radioactive fallout in the event one of our nearby large cities, such as Chicago, Minneapolis or Milwaukee, is victim of sudden atomic attack,” Kennedy said.
“But the shelter will not protect us from a direct atomic blast, say anywhere within a 1-mile radius. Nor will it protect us from a direct hit by a block-buster-type bomb used in World War II,” he added.
The Kennedys’ shelter is more than a hole in the ground. Built according to government specifications, it is 9 feet wide, 22 feet long and about 7 feet high.
The walls, built of steel-reinforced concrete blocks, are 12 inches thick. The roof is made of 10-inch poured concrete, also reinforced with steel rods. And the floor, like an ordinary basement floor, is made of 4-inch poured concrete.
“The shelter is completely fireproof,” Kennedy said. “If our house burned to the ground, we would remain as safe and as cool as a cucumber.”
“It’s like a room added to my basement,” Kennedy said. “But from the outside, all you can see of the shelter is the carport I’ve built on top, using the roof as the floor.”
“The shelter will accommodate nine people for two weeks or longer,” Kennedy said. “But we’d have to sleep in shifts.”
Living inside the shelter won’t be uncomfortable because most of the facilities the Kennedys are familiar with will be right with them.
To ensure a continuous supply of fresh air, Kennedy turned inventor and has come up with a special filter gadget.
“My ventilating system, which will normally be operated from outside electrical power, can be hand operated with a crank in case there is a power failure.”
In addition to fresh air, the Kennedys will enjoy a good supply of food, water (seven gallons for each), garbage and toilet facilities, radio, 12-volt lighting system (in case power failure prevents the use of regular lights), reading materials and amusements for the kids.
“The idea of building this shelter came to me about two years ago. I wrote the government asking for advice, and it referred me to the Civil Defense Agency.”
Kennedy said to build a shelter like his would take about four months of spare time and would cost about $1,000. This includes outfitting it.
Kennedy said he and his family would try their shelter out when it was completed.
“Perhaps we’ll stay in it for a week or so. Actually, we hope we never have war so we really have to use it.”