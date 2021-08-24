The time had come to make a decision.
A shoulder injury had ended Josh Lenz’s 2016 NFL preseason early, and an entire season had gone by without hearing from another team interested in bringing him in.
The former Dubuque Hempstead High School and Iowa State University standout, then 26 and awaiting the birth of his first child, decided it was time to walk away and start a new chapter.
Two days after accepting a position with an Indianapolis-based medical technology company, Lenz’s phone rang. The Carolina Panthers wanted him to come to Charlotte, N.C., for a workout.
Go figure, right?
Lenz — knowing he still could play — passed.
He has never regretted it.
“It didn’t necessarily work out as well as I had hoped — a few injuries and just some bad breaks. It just wasn’t in the cards,” said Lenz, who competed for five NFL franchises throughout four seasons from 2013 to 2016. “So, there are some growing pains after the fact and figuring out what you’re going to do next and where you can really excel to the point where I was in football — where that was what I knew, what I loved and what I wanted to do.
“And so you get done with that, and you kind of have to look yourself in the mirror and say, ‘OK, what’s next?’ It was a bit of a transition, but where I’m at today, I wouldn’t change anything for the world.”
Lenz, now 30, is living in Clive, Iowa, part of the Des Moines metro area, with his wife, Janelle (Behnke), a former Hempstead volleyball standout, and their three children: Kinley, 4; Kennedy, 2; and Averly, who was born at the end of June.
An employee benefits consultant for TrueNorth Companies, Lenz has fully embraced his new, more important role: girl dad.
“It’s wild, man. It’s wild. I never expected that I would have three girls, but it’s fun being a girl dad and really embracing that,” he said. “When I was growing up, I didn’t have any sisters or anything like that, so I never did the Barbies or any of the little girl stuff, but now, I’m finally immersed in the princesses and playing kitchen and babies and all sorts of stuff.”
Lenz was the 2008 Telegraph Herald Football Player of the Year, an all-state basketball player and state-qualifying sprinter at Hempstead, earning a full-ride scholarship to play slot receiver at Iowa State University.
He caught 96 passes for 1,213 yards and 10 touchdowns in four seasons with the Cyclones, then signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears in April 2013. He was cut late in training camp that year and joined the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad until they cut him loose in early November.
He joined the Indianapolis Colts six days later and spent the next two-plus seasons in Indianapolis, but he never quite got the chance to see the field during the regular season. He was activated for the Colts’ 2015 AFC Championship Game loss to the New England Patriots — the “Deflategate” game — but was jettisoned soon after.
“One win away from the Super Bowl. That was really cool,” Lenz said. “I think that was probably my favorite organization that I was a part of, the Colts, and just being around those guys for so long, really getting entrenched in the city and the organization, the guys in the locker room. I’d be hard-pressed to find a better locker room than the one I was in in Indianapolis.”
He spent the 2015 training camp with the Cleveland Browns but spent the majority of the season on the Houston Texans’ practice squad.
The Texans cut him on Aug. 31, 2016.
“I hurt my shoulder my last preseason and was out and was still kind of training,” Lenz said. “I wasn’t really sure if I was going to get picked up and the whole season went by, didn’t hear anything so I was like all right, it’s time for the next chapter of life. I ended up starting looking for jobs in medical devices.”
Lenz went to work for Stryker in Indianapolis, and Kinley was born on Aug. 6, 2017 — right about the time Lenz would have been in training camp with the Panthers.
Ten months later, Lenz and Janelle, who works as a pharmacist for Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly, decided to move closer to home. Lenz accepted a position with Cedar Rapids-based insurance firm TrueNorth.
“I get to help businesses look at employee benefits and explore different areas they can cut down on cost and increase employee engagement and just really find solutions that best fit their company’s needs,” he said. “It’s been really rewarding to be with TrueNorth. No complaints. Life after football has been good. I never thought I would be in the insurance world, but it’s been good, and I have three beautiful little girls that I get to chase around as well.”
He often is asked if he plans to get his girls involved in sports. It just makes sense given their parents’ pedigrees. But that isn’t the plan.
“We just want them to, whatever they’re doing, just enjoy it,” he said. “We’re not going to put the pressure on them to do one thing or the other or be the best at whatever. As long as you enjoy it.
“Selfishly, I want them to get into golf so I can go out and play some golf with them, but whatever they enjoy, whatever direction they go, we’re just going to support them and look forward to watching them grow in whatever they want to do.”
Lenz’s most recent “claim to fame” is winning the 2019 family softball tournament in St. Donatus, Iowa. It was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, so he and his cousins were to return as the defending champions in mid-August.
But in the absence of an annual flirtation with softball — which Lenz said he gets ready for by playing catch the week of the tournament and not taking any batting practice until the first pitch — golf has become a vital competitive outlet.
He and a group of friends from Dubuque have formed their own golf league across four different courses in Des Moines. They played with a FedEx Cup-type format this past year.
It started with about a dozen friends and has since doubled.
“Golf is about the only thing I can do. I play basketball, and the next day, my back is hurting. Man, after this weekend of the family tournament, I’ll be sore for about a week.”
And when the time comes that his daughters start to ask about his football career, well, he plans to talk about the Iowa State years. More trips to Jack Trice Stadium will be in order.
“Playing in the NFL was cool. I really enjoyed that, enjoyed the experience and everything, the guys I connected with, but I think where I really excelled was at Iowa State,” he said. “I think I could have done more at Iowa State as well, but I had some good games and a couple good years, so I think for me, it will be talking about that and just showing them highlights.
“Every once in a while, they’ll watch (highlights), and they start to realize that that’s me and that’s pretty cool to see, but just showing them my time at Iowa State and getting them involved in Iowa State, being Iowa State fans and going to games and sharing that experience with them, I’m really looking forward to that.”