Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. In addition to this update from Maquoketa, Iowa, we will feature developments from other area businesses in Tuesday’s edition.
A new family has taken ownership of a business that has been a mainstay in Maquoketa for more than 40 years.
Ryan and Ashley Prull took the reins at Mayberry Home Appliance Center in the fall of 2020 and changed its name to Appliance Solutions. The business had been owned by Sue Mayberry and her husband, Jim, since the spring of 1980.
The two families were well acquainted before the business changed hands.
Ashley Prull explained that she and her husband, Ryan, launched Appliance Solutions in 2015. For five years, the business exclusively focused on servicing appliances. Along the way, they struck a deal to provide service for appliances sold at the Mayberry business.
When the Mayberry family decided to sell their appliance business, their thoughts quickly turned to the Prull family.
“(My husband and I) are both lifelong Maquoketa residents, and we thought it was important for Maquoketa to retain an appliance store,” Sue explained. “We thought it was a good time to sell, and (the Prulls) seemed like a perfect fit for the business.”
Appliance Solutions sells a variety of kitchen and laundry appliances, including products from KitchenAid, Maytag, Whirlpool and Amana. It continues to service appliances as well.
With the purchase, Prull believes she and her husband are keeping an important business alive and well in Maquoketa.
“What sets us apart from other appliance stores is you can really get a one-on-one experience here,” she said. “We can help you pick something out, and, after the purchase is made, you know we will provide service and take care of you.”
Prull acknowledged that taking over the business in the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic posed challenges and opportunities. Demand for household appliances has continued to be high, but getting new products into the store was challenging amid supply-chain issues.
Recently, she said, those issues have been ironed out, and delay times have decreased.
Appliance Solutions is located at 117 S. Second St. and can be reached at 563-652-6577. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.