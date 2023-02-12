Task force recommends $110 million project for Dubuque middle school consolidation
A task force recommended that the Dubuque Community School District construct a new school at the site of George Washington Middle School as part of a plan to consolidate the district’s middle schools from three to two.
The task force of district staff, school board members, parents and community members, along with representatives of Waterloo, Iowa, firm Invision Architecture, recommended constructing a new middle school to serve 1,200 to 1,250 students at the site at 51 N. Grandview Ave.
Project costs are estimated at $110 million to $120 million, plus land acquisition costs.
School board members in April approved a goal to consolidate the district’s middle schools by no later than the fall of 2026. Consolidation would result in a reduction of approximately $3.4 million annually from the district’s operating budget.
Task force officials propose constructing a 225,000-square-foot facility on the current athletic field at Washington and demolishing the current school.
The district would need to acquire five nearby residential properties on 2.8 acres to the west of the school, at a cost of about $1 million, which would become parking spaces. The school’s new athletic field would sit on the footprint of the current school building, and a bus drop-off lane would separate the school and field.
Board members will hear another presentation at their regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 13.
Divided Dubuque City Council backs speed cameras
Council members voted, 5-2, to move forward with a proposal brought forward by Dubuque police to install automated cameras in Dubuque to issue speeding fines.
During the meeting, Police Chief Jeremy Jensen argued that the cameras will improve traffic safety in the community and help his department compensate for ongoing staffing shortages.
Several residents spoke out against the proposal and argued that the city was rushing ahead before it had done enough research. Other residents argued that the cameras would not properly address the Police Department’s staffing shortages.
The city will choose where to install the cameras based on crash data, traffic volume and complaints submitted by residents. A memo to City Council members lists several locations as potential camera sites, including the Northwest Arterial; the intersection of Dodge and Locust streets; U.S. 61/151 and the corridor of Central Avenue and White Street.
Council members next will consider an ordinance that dictates how the cameras operate and the penalties to be imposed. It will be presented at the next council meeting on Feb. 20.
Dubuque council proposes increase in property tax rate
Council members voted, 5-2, to preliminarily set the city’s maximum property tax levy amount for fiscal year 2024 at $26,546,601. That total represents a 1.6% increase over the previous fiscal year and equates to a maximum property tax rate of about $9.89 per $1,000 of assessed value, up from the current rate of $9.69 per $1,000.
Combined with the city’s debt service levy, Dubuque residents would pay a city property tax rate of $9.98 per $1,000 of assessed value. That would amount to a $30.66 increase in the city portion of a property tax bill for the average Dubuque homeowner. Property taxes for commercial and industrial properties also would increase in fiscal year 2024, which will begin on July 1.
On Feb. 20, council members will hold a public hearing on the proposed maximum property tax rate, and another vote will be needed to finalize it. Once a maximum amount is approved, state law only allows council members to maintain or decrease that amount when setting the budget, which must be adopted by March 31.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said the proposed levy increase is needed to allow the city to raise wages for employees as part of an ongoing workforce recruitment and retention effort.
Currently, collective bargaining agreements for the five unions representing city employees are scheduled to provide a 3% wage increase. Van Milligen said he will propose increasing wages for most employees by 5% next fiscal year. He also will recommend a 6% wage increase for all city firefighters, police officers and dispatchers.
The additional wage increases are expected to cost the city about $1.23 million.
The increased rate also will make up for an anticipated $627,641 in lost revenue stemming from legislators planning to correct an error by the Iowa Department of Revenue in calculating the allowable property tax valuation for owners of multi-residential properties.
Plans call for $22.5 million warehouse in Dubuque, major employer to add 10 jobs
Seippel Warehouse LLC intends to buy 15.5 acres from the City of Dubuque and construct a 190,000-square-foot warehouse near Simmons Pet Food’s manufacturing facility at 501 Seippel Road. Once completed, the warehouse will be leased to the pet food manufacturer.
Dubuque-based company Gronen will lead the development and construction of the building on the site.
Simmons Pet Food started production in Dubuque in the summer of 2021 after moving into the 275,000 square-foot manufacturing facility originally built by Flexsteel Industries. It started a second pet food production line at the site last summer.
Plans call for construction on the new warehouse to begin in April and be completed by the end of the year.
The development agreement would provide Seippel Warehouse with 10 years of tax-increment-financing rebates for the warehouse project, which Dubuque Economic Development Director Jill Connors said likely will amount to about $4.3 million.
It also would require that Simmons create the equivalent of 10 more full-time jobs by Dec. 1, 2024, on top of the equivalent of 271 such jobs that company agreed to create in a development agreement with the city approved in 2020.
Dubuque City Council members voted unanimously to schedule a public hearing on Feb. 20 for a proposed development agreement with Seippel Warehouse.
Largest single-day snowfall in 8 years snarls traffic in Dubuque area
The largest single-day snowfall in eight years in Dubuque snarled local roadways for a good portion of Thursday, with authorities asking motorists to stay put at times.
A total of 9.4 inches of snow was reported at Dubuque Regional Airport. In East Dubuque, Ill., 7.5 inches of snow fell, while other local notable totals included Cuba City, Wis., 6 inches; Platteville and Lancaster, Wis., 5 inches; Galena, Ill., 4 inches; and Maquoketa, Iowa, 2 inches.
The last time Dubuque received about this much snow on a single day was on Feb. 1, 2015, when the airport reported a two-day total of 12.8 inches, with about 10 inches falling in one day. Dubuque’s record one-day snowfall is the 15 inches that fell on March 5, 1959.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh said the biggest traffic-related issues related to the storm happened on Dodge Street and on U.S. 61/151 between downtown Dubuque and Key West, where semis were jackknifed or disabled.
A downed tree blocked traffic on Dodge Street just east of Bryant and Hill streets. There also were downed power lines on Rhomberg Avenue and on Shiras Avenue, and trees were downed on Kaufmann Avenue and Kane Street.
From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dubuque police responded to 71 weather-related calls for service.
Longtime Dubuque philanthropist, 2015 First Citizen recipient dies
Longtime community philanthropist and Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award recipient Shirley Babka died on Wednesday at the age of 88.
Shirley and her husband, the late Edward Babka, were recognized with the 2015 First Citizen Award for their myriad contributions to educational, health care and cultural organizations in the Dubuque area.
The founder of The Antique Trader, Ed Babka parlayed a visionary publishing dream into the largest national weekly newspaper catering to collectors and buyers of antiques. Later, he and Shirley honed a vision for a better community by providing numerous improvements across Dubuque.
They donated millions of dollars around the community, including to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, University of Dubuque, Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, Dubuque Museum of Art, Carnegie-Stout Public Library and other organizations and institutions.
Their civic involvement would continue in retirement, as they supported the Dubuque County Historical Society, Hillcrest Family Services, Linwood Cemetery Association and other local groups.
Just a few months after receiving the First Citizen Award, Ed Babka died on June 20, 2016, also at the age of 88.
