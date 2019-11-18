A public information workshop about the Dubuque Regional Airport’s master plan will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov 21, in the airport terminal conference room, 10965 Aviation Drive.
A task within the airport’s master plan includes gathering data to provide a clear definition of the airport's physical and operational features, including facilities, users, and activity levels, as well as, specific information related to the airspace, air traffic activity, adjacent land use and zoning, and role of the airport, according to a press release.
Contact Todd Dalsing, airfield operations supervisor, at 563-589-4233 for more information.