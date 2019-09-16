PEOSTA, Iowa — An informational meeting to discuss the prospects for growing, processing and marketing hemp in Iowa will be held today in Peosta.
The meeting is set for 3 to 5 p.m. at the Northeast Iowa Community College conference center.
A press release states that the 2018 federal farm bill legalized hemp production for interstate commerce nationwide, and the Iowa General Assembly has authorized the creation of a state program to regulate hemp growers.
Melody Walker, of Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, and Phillip Scott, of Wisconsin Hemp Farmers and Manufacturers Association, will discuss their experiences with a pilot hemp program conducted there, including information on the potential environmental benefits of hemp production.
Robin Pruisner, of Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, will outline the legislation approved in Iowa and provide an update on the status of program development.
The event has been organized by Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque. Other legislators planning to attend include Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, and Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque.