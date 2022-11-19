Police said a Dubuque drug dealer was arrested Thursday for purchases made by a confidential informant more than two years ago.
Umanique T. Rogers, 34, of 95 Milwaukee St., was arrested at 3:49 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Locust Street on a warrant charging three counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of heroin with intent to deliver and two counts of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver.
Court documents state that a confidential informant working with Dubuque police conducted two drug purchases with Rogers, one on Nov. 6, 2020, in the 1600 block of Iowa Street next to Jackson Park. The other took place on Nov. 12, 2020, at Rogers’ residence.
The informant told police where Rogers lived, that she had three young children and that she was pregnant with twins at the time of the undercover purchases, documents state.
On Nov. 6, 2020, the informant purchased 2.25 grams of meth and 0.6 grams of a substance made up of meth, fentanyl and heroin for a total of $350. Dubuque Drug Task Force investigators identified Rogers while conducting surveillance on the meeting, documents state.
On Nov. 12, 2020, the informant purchased 11.51 grams of meth and 3.10 grams of a mixture of meth, fentanyl and heroin for a total of $1,040. The informant was wearing a body camera, documents state, and police used the footage to identify Rogers.
The warrant for Rogers’ arrest was issued Oct. 13.