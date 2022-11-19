Police said a Dubuque drug dealer was arrested Thursday for purchases made by a confidential informant more than two years ago.

Umanique T. Rogers, 34, of 95 Milwaukee St., was arrested at 3:49 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Locust Street on a warrant charging three counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of heroin with intent to deliver and two counts of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver.

