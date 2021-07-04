Only one month after Sister Susan Ivis moved back to Dubuque in 2011, she found herself pitching in at Presentation Lantern Center.
Ivis stopped in to see the center when founding Executive Director Sister Corine Murray asked if she would like to help tutor.
“We went in, and we were just going to look around and see what it was about,” Ivis said. “All of a sudden, Sister Corine is right there talking to me, and before I even said, ‘Yes,’ she had me assigned to a student.”
Ivis isn’t sure how many immigrants she helped teach English as they prepared for their citizenship tests, but she always had at least one for the past 10 years. She plans to continue to teach and volunteer in whatever way she can, for as long as she can.
“Even when she wasn’t able to drive to the center anymore (due to pandemic precautions), she was willing to keep up and tutor over the phone,” said Lantern Center Executive Director Megan Ruiz.
One of Ivis’s students would go home after each lesson to share the lessons with his wife and daughter. All three passed their citizenship tests, Ivis said.
“It is so satisfying,” she said. “It just warms your heart to know that you’re helping these people make a big adjustment during that transition in their life.”
Ivis said she is sure to include cultural and life skills along with her English lessons.
Ruiz said Ivis is a dedicated volunteer who has gone out of her way on several occasions to ensure that the people she serves get all the support they need.
“When you think of teaching English as a second language or learning a language, it involves so much more,” Ivis said.
For most of her life, Ivis has been both a nurse and a teacher.
At the Lantern Center, she has found ways to combine those two passions. Ivis often volunteers to mentor those with an interest in health care.
Ivis has helped two women from Chicago and Syria get certified as phlebotomists through Northeast Iowa Community College.
“They both became certified phlebotomists in Dubuque,” Ivis said proudly.
Ivis joined the Order of St. Francis in Dubuque in 1960.
After four years teaching eighth grade at Sacred Heart School, Ivis went back to school to St. Joseph Mercy School of Nursing to get her registered nursing degree. She then got her Bachelor of Science in nursing from University of Dubuque.
She also earned a master’s degree in adult education from University of South Dakota.
Since the 1980s, Ivis has been a hospice volunteer. She still offers her assistance as a hospice volunteer at Mount St. Francis’s Clare House.
In March, Ivis was presented with a service award from the Lantern Center recognizing her decade of work with the center.
“I was really impressed with her and also so many of the other sisters as well,” Ruiz said. “The sisters were going through so much at the motherhouse in 2020. ... Through all of that, they still were able to look outside themselves and be there for other people.”