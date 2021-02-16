Dyersville City Council members recently received the city’s annual audit report from Steve Duggan, managing partner at Hogan-Hansen.
Duggan said at the end of the year, the general fund balance stood at $906,000, meaning the account contained approximately the equivalent of four months of fund expenses for the fiscal year.
“Generally, four to six months of a general fund balance is an indication of a healthy fund balance,” he said. “So even though the fund balance decreased quite a bit during the year, your ending fund balance is still relatively healthy.”
As for cash on hand, the city had about $4 million at the end of the year, down about $5 million from the prior year.
“The reason for that large decrease in cash was a lot of significant capital projects going on during the course of the fiscal year as well as purchases for equipment,” Duggan said. “So that $5 million was really pretty much isolated in capital project expenditures.”
He also noted that the city didn’t issue any new debt over the last fiscal year and repaid about $1.3 million in existing outstanding debt and capital leases.
Duggan said one of the more important functions of an audit is to examine how a city operates its financial transactions to identify any weaknesses in internal controls.
“Pleased to report that we identified no weaknesses in the internal controls in the city’s financial systems this year,” he said.