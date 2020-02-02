News in your town

Authorities: DNA from cigarette ties Clayton County man to break-ins

Week in review: 8 notable local stories from past 7 days

Local law enforcement reports

City officials propose partnering with cruise line on $1.8 million dock in Dubuque

To narrow achievement gap, Platteville school administrators seek expansion of 4K program

Politics: Straw poll results show preferences of students -- not necessarily voters -- in 5 local counties

Police: Dubuque woman taken to hospital after struck by vehicle crossing street

Iowa caucuses on Monday night: What you need to know