The ramifications of a proposal to raise Iowa’s sales tax while decreasing income taxes was a key point of discussion for four area state legislators Saturday.
The lawmakers, all of whom are Democrats, gave their perspectives on how Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal would impact Iowans and initiatives to fund mental health and natural resources during the first legislative crackerbarrel of 2020 in Dubuque, hosted by League of Women Voters of Dubuque.
Reynolds last month proposed a 1-cent increase to the state sales tax and accompanying reductions to income and property taxes. Three-eighths of the sales tax increase would go to fund the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund, also known as IWILL.
State Rep. Chuck Isenhart, of Dubuque, said Saturday that he anticipates the governor’s proposal will dominate lawmakers’ discussions this session.
The proposal aims to result in a net reduction in taxes, which Isenhart argued will make it harder for lawmakers to put together a budget because the state will have less money.
Isenhart said that while the proposed sales-tax increase would fund IWILL, the proposal would shift money already spent on these issues into being paid from the trust.
“We’re not actually spending a lot more money on natural resources,” he said. “That’s one of the big problems with the proposal.”
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, of Dubuque, argued that the combination of sales tax increases and income and property tax decreases would lead to net tax increases to people with low incomes but would decrease taxes overall for high-earners.
Jared McGovern, a Dubuque resident who attended the event, said he recently was at an event attended by Lt. Governor Adam Gregg.
McGovern said that at that event, Gregg said the tax proposal would make Iowa more competitive, increase the state’s population and lead to a net increase in education and mental health funding. McGovern asked legislators for their thoughts on that argument.
Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, of Anamosa, said he hopes legislators can hold Gregg to his word but that taxes are just part of attracting people to Iowa.
“The emphasis, in my opinion, should be the quality-of-life issues that bring people to our state,” he said.
Reynolds’ proposal also would reduce property tax levies that pay for mental health and disability services and provide funding for those services through the state’s general fund. Reynolds has said that doing so would provide stable funding for the state’s mental health system.
However, that proposal did not sit well with some Democrats.
“Property taxes are pretty stable and reliable,” Jochum said. “Sales tax goes up and down depending on the economy, but more importantly is that there is nothing to guarantee that the money from sales tax will be appropriated every year for the purpose of mental health and disability services.”
Lawmakers spoke on a variety of other topics, such as how best to help children succeed. Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, of Dubuque, said the number of children in poverty is increasing and that the state must take a multi-pronged approach to making sure kids have the best chance.
That includes making significant investments in schools, as well as making sure parents are able to support their children, she said.
“We certainly need to invest our teachers,” James said. “Our schools are ground zero when it comes to giving our kids their best chance at life.”