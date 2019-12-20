John Deere Dubuque Works announced a major expansion 50 years ago to gear up for increased demand for the company’s construction equipment.
The expansion in late 1969 included the construction of a 377,870-square-foot manufacturing building at the Dubuque facility, which employed 4,700 workers at the time.
The company opened its Dubuque plant in 1947. By the end of the next decade, industrial equipment had become an important part of the company’s product line and the manufacturing effort in Dubuque.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the expansion in its Dec. 4, 1969, edition.
EXPANSION UNDER WAYThe John Deere Dubuque Tractor Works has begun an expansion program that will add a half-million square feet to the already huge industrial complex north of the city.
The major project, one of five started this fall, is construction of a 377,870-square-foot manufacturing building, General Manager Sherman Mapes said. This building, footings for which are now going in, will be used for the manufacture of Deere’s growing line of industrial and construction equipment products.
No dollar value of the construction was announced.
Mapes said the other projects now under way are a 40,000-square-foot test building, a field test shop of 13,000 square feet and a 45,000-square-foot shipping building.
Eleven thousand square feet of office space are being remodeled as part of the expansion program, he said.
When completed, the Dubuque Deere plant will see 70 acres — close to 3 million square feet — under roofs.
Deere’s Waterloo, Iowa, plant, however, remains its largest, employing some 8,000 persons as compared to Dubuque’s present 4,700.
“Both the immediate and the long-range outlook for the Dubuque factory is good at this time,” Mapes said. “Our employment, which had tapered off a year ago at this time due to high inventories, now is back up at 4,700 employees. That is short of our all-time high set a few years ago, when for a brief period employment hit a peak of 4,900, but well beyond our recent low point of 3,500 in September 1967.”
The production and sales of industrial and construction tractors and equipment is expected to be a major avenue of new growth for Deere & Co. in the years ahead, Deere officials said at a press conference at the plant yesterday.
“Since our Dubuque operation is the center of John Deere’s industrial and construction equipment business, it naturally follows that the long-range outlook for our business here is good for future growth. The new expansion of our factory here certainly reflects that,” Mapes said.