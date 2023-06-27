Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
ELKPORT, Iowa – A nonprofit veterans group will hold an annual fundraising event next month.
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 39-3 hosts its 10th annual Benefit Ride and Cruise July 7-8 at Elkport Campground, 120 Main St.
There are rides at 11 a.m. both days. Registration is 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. both days.
The route for both days includes Barney’s in Wadena, the Dundee Bar & Grill in Dundee, and the Anchor Inn in Garber.
Friday night’s events also include a catfish fry, biker games and live music. Saturday’s events also include a hog and goat roast, ride and live music.
The cost is $15 for a motorcycle or car and $10 for passengers.
All proceeds benefit veterans and their families in northeast Iowa and area veteran organizations.
