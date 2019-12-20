MANCHESTER, Iowa — Police said a Dubuque woman recently fraudulently obtained $15,000 from a Manchester bank.
Police said Heather R. McMullen, 41, of 4190 Sunlight Ridge, opened an IRA account at Community Savings Bank in Manchester in November. She later deposited a check for $87,624.31 that she claimed was from an inheritance.
On Dec. 3, McMullen returned to the bank and transferred $55,000 to her checking account, according to court documents. She also asked for $15,000 in cash.
Police said the teller completed the transaction. Then on Dec. 4, the bank was informed the check was fraudulent.
Bank officials contacted McMullen about the fraudulent check. Court documents state that McMullen said she already spent the money but would pay the bank back.
She faces charges of first-degree theft and forgery, both of which are felonies. Her next hearing in Iowa District Court for Delaware County is set for Dec. 30.