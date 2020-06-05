An 11th person has been arrested in connection to a large brawl in April in Dubuque.
Johnny T. Webb III, 18, of 558 Clarke Drive, was arrested on charges of participating in a riot and violating a public health proclamation restricting the size of gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Court documents state that Webb was one of a large group of people involved in the disturbance involving bats and a shovel on April 18 at 1918 Ellis St. One person suffered a “serious knee injury” that required that he be taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.
Ten other people have been charged in connection to the brawl, according to Lt. Ted McClimon, of the Dubuque Police Department. They include Steven K. Burrell, 25, of 1665 Washington St., who allegedly repeatedly hit one person with a bat and who struck another person with a grill.
McClimon said additional charges are pending in the case.