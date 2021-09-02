Newly released court documents state that a man shot during a fight in downtown Dubuque in July had brandished a gun first, prompting another man to shoot him.
The man who was shot now faces a criminal charge.
Sirmonta D. Coleman, 25, of Thomson, Ill., was arrested at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging being a felon in possession of a firearm.
On July 3, police had reported that Coleman was shot in the leg during a large fight that started inside Main Street Social, 123 Main St., then moved outside and into the parking lot of the convenience store at 250 W. First St. That was where Coleman was shot. He was taken by ambulance to a Dubuque hospital, then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
The new court documents filed in conjunction with the charge against Coleman state that as the fight was progressing in the parking lot, Demario M. Durrah, 30, of 967 High Bluff St., heard a gunshot. Durrah, who told police that he entered the lot to watch the fight, then saw Coleman with a handgun.
“Coleman then looked at Durrah and began walking toward Durrah with the handgun in his hands,” court documents state. “Durrah told Coleman to stop, but Coleman continued to advance toward Durrah. Coleman then raised the handgun toward Durrah, who removed his handgun from his pocket and fired multiple rounds toward Coleman in self-defense, striking Coleman in the leg.”
Coleman fell and dropped his weapon, while Durrah placed his handgun on the ground and waited for police to arrive. Police reported that security camera footage confirmed that Coleman was advancing toward Durrah with his handgun “held out in front of him” prior to being shot.
Coleman told police that the gun had been dropped inside another nearby bar during a fight, at which point he picked it up. Police reported that two bullets were found in Coleman’s pocket and there was one spent casing in the chamber of the weapon when police recovered it.
Coleman’s criminal history includes a felony conviction for robbery in 2020 in Carroll County, Ill.