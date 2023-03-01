Energizer Plant
The Energizer Holdings Inc. plant in Fennimore, Wis., is slated for closure, company officials confirmed Tuesday.

 Stephen Gassman

FENNIMORE, Wis. — A major manufacturing plant in Fennimore will close its doors after more than 50 years operating in the community, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Energizer Holdings Inc. confirmed to the Telegraph Herald that its plants in Fennimore and Portage are slated for closure.

