The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jodie L. Krier, 35, of 1965 Winne Court, was arrested at 2:12 p.m. Saturday in Sherrill, Iowa, on charges of assault with injury and fifth-degree theft. Court documents state that Krier assaulted Katlyn M. Peacock, 28, of Sherrill, at 1:14 p.m. Saturday at Peacock’s residence.
- Natasha K. Moore, 23, of 1780 Central Ave., Apt. 3B, was arrested at 10:25 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Rhomberg Avenue on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.