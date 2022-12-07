Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Aaron Rainey
The interim manager of Dubuque’s Five Flags Center has been named to the role permanently.
ASM Global, the company that manages the venue, on Tuesday announced the permanent promotion of Aaron Rainey as general manager.
Rainey was named interim general manager in October, following the departure of H.R. Cook.
Cook had served as Five Flags’ general manager since 2016 before leaving to become vice president of Venuworks Management Co.
Rainey joined Five Flags in November 2021 as the venue’s director of operations and events.
A press release states that Rainey has 25 years of experience in live entertainment.
