MANCHESTER, Iowa — In a continuation of their exploration into video recording meetings, Manchester City Council members invited Dyersville Mayor Jeff Jacque into their chambers to learn more about the broadcasting process.

For the past decade, Dyersville has been televising meetings on its public access channel. Additionally, the city posts videos to its website, where it also keeps an archive of past meetings.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.