MANCHESTER, Iowa — In a continuation of their exploration into video recording meetings, Manchester City Council members invited Dyersville Mayor Jeff Jacque into their chambers to learn more about the broadcasting process.
For the past decade, Dyersville has been televising meetings on its public access channel. Additionally, the city posts videos to its website, where it also keeps an archive of past meetings.
Jacque said he strongly supported the process, stating the videos add an additional layer of transparency and also serve as a mechanism for elected officials to point to for residents who might not be aware of everything happening at the city level.
“As good of a job as reporters do to make everybody aware, not everybody gets the newspaper so they can see what’s going on,” Jacque said.
In Dyersville, the meeting videos usually are posted online that same night or the next morning, but Jacque also noted that the online broadcast is not interactive, so if someone wants their opinion heard, they still need to attend the meeting or contact their representative.
As for how Manchester would handle its recordings, they likely only would appear online.
City Manager Tim Vick said the city’s public access channel equipment died several years ago, and a decision was made not to spend the $30,000 to $40,000 it would have taken to replace it.
While the council did not appear to be in favor of resurrecting the public access channel, it will explore more thoroughly what it would cost to purchase video equipment.
The City of Manchester also recently was notified that it was awarded a Transportation Alternative Program grant to assist in extending a trail that would begin near the middle school and elementary school and run north along Grand Avenue and into the Fairview Drive subdivision area.
The project is not slated to begin until summer 2025, and Vick said in the time until then, the city hopes to extend Grand Avenue to the north and connect it to Fairview Drive to provide an alternate means of access and alleviate some traffic congestion in that area.
Vick said he learned in recent conversations with the Delaware County Fair Society that the fair will be purchasing roughly 40 acres just north of the bus barn and east of Fairview Drive and supported stretching a new road into that area.
“They, too, would like us to extend that road to the north so the fairgrounds is not the unofficial detour route for locals,” Vick said.
The estimated price tag for the trail project is $386,913, and with the $250,000 TAP grant, that leaves the city to pick up $136,913. That money likely will come from the city’s local option sales tax.
The council voted, 4-1, in favor of accepting the grant and approving a contract with Regional Planning Affiliation 8, with Council Member Linda Schmitt voting against.
