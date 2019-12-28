A splash pad and volleyball courts or potentially both could be in store for one of Dubuque’s busiest parks.
City officials have budgeted about $1.2 million in grant funds and local dollars for a planned expansion and improvement to Comiskey Park. The North End park is located at a corner of East 25th and Jackson streets.
“We have a lot of space to work with, and it’s not a lot of money,” city Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger said. “It’s really important that we are cognizant of needs as well as looking at different variations and options to serve as many of those needs as possible in the budget provided.”
The city purchased an adjacent two-acre parcel to expand the previously 3.74-acre park. City leaders earlier this year approved a contract for up to $206,000 with a Madison, Wis., firm for the design of the planned park expansion.
The consultant will ramp up public engagement this winter and present conceptual designs in March, Kroger said. The hope is to finalize plans and solicit bids for work to begin by late summer and wrap up by the end of 2020.
Comiskey Park is one of Dubuque’s most popular parks. But it is cramped, with various amenities — a playground, soccer pitch, ballfield, tennis and basketball courts — in close proximity.
The expansion offers the city an opportunity to spread out those activities in the park, according to city Leisure Services officials.
“The No. 1 thing that could be talked about is a splash park, but there are multiple variations with a splash park,” Kroger said. “They range from $100,000 to $750,000, depending on the type of park, and there’s three-quarters of your budget. We want to flush out as many ideas as possible.”
Dubuque City Council members in 2017 added construction of a “splash pad” within the city for children and families as a top priority over the next two years, but it did not make council’s goals and priority list in 2019.
Neighboring Asbury, Iowa, installed a version of the popular water attraction in 2018 in Cloie Creek Park.
Several years in the making, the $300,000 fixture has been plagued by delays and repairs leading to periodic closings.
“I’m not against the idea of a splash pad. ... I don’t think it would be a bad idea,” said Council Member Danny Sprank, who lives across from the park.
Sprank said “there’s a lot of excitement” among his neighbors.
“It can be a blank canvas,” he said. “That’s how I’m looking at it. ... We want the whole space to be utilized by all people who live in the neighborhood, and would like to see it better tied into the Bee Branch so there’s a flow and a continuity.”
The park serves as the only outdoor recreation space for Dubuque’s most “economically distressed” neighborhoods, where more than 30% of residents live in poverty and median household incomes fall well below state and national averages, according to the city.
Residents near Comiskey Park also suffer from poor mobility. One quarter of workers age 16 and older who live near the park have no access to a vehicle, with no other park within a 10-minute walk, per the city.
“The park gets used quite a bit ... and we want to continue to make it and the North End welcoming and inviting,” Sprank said.
Audrey Morey, secretary/treasurer of the North End Neighborhood Association, said neighbors have also suggested expanding existing basketball courts and installing bleachers and grills.
“As a North End resident for 30-plus years, it makes me hopeful and happy that there is an investment to keep people there ... and attract new people,” Morey said.