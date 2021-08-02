Senior Health Insurance Information Program counselors will offer a free 90-minute seminar on Medicare later this month at a Dubuque hospital.

The seminar will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 21 in the sixth-floor auditorium at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Topics will include Medicare Part A and Part B benefits, the prescription drug benefit (Part D), Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare supplement insurance.

Space is limited to allow for social distancing.

Registration is required by Aug. 12, by calling 563-589-9002.

