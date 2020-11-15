On Friday, U.S. Rep.-elect Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, held the first of what she promises will be weekly press calls with reporters in Iowa.
These weekly calls were a promise that Hinson, a former broadcast news reporter, made during her successful campaign to unseat U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa.
Hinson made the call from her home in Marion, where she remains after being confirmed to have COVID-19 on Wednesday. She said she felt great so far, aside from the fatigue that prompted her to get tested.
“I am participating in the new member orientation for the 117th Congress virtually,” Hinson said. “I’m watching everything through WebAct, basically, and YouTube, and am ready to get to work for the hard-working taxpayers of Iowa’s First Congressional District.”
Hinson said she did not want to speculate on where she contracted the coronavirus, pointing out that Linn County, where she lives, is a hot spot. The county had more than 11,000 total cases — the second-highest tally in the state — and more than 6,000 “active” cases as of midday Saturday.
Hinson also attended and spoke at a rally for President Donald Trump in Dubuque on Nov. 1 that was attended by 6,000 people, as well as held in-person campaign events right up to Election Day — all within the virus’s two-week possible incubation period.
So far, Hinson has been putting together her staff while working with U.S. House of Representatives administration to get things settled for her in D.C.
“My focus is building an office that will best serve Iowans,” she said. “We want to make sure casework is a top priority for our office.”
Hinson said Finkenauer and her staff had been responsive and helpful during the transition. Hinson also said she had been in communication with U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, to form delegation bonds. Those will be important because Hinson will head to D.C. in the minority, with Democrats maintaining control of the House.
Durbin calls for execution moratorium
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., joined fellow Democrats in signing a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, insisting that he forestall all federal executions through the lame-duck period.
“President-elect Biden’s plan for strengthening America’s commitment to justice includes the elimination of the federal death penalty, and Vice President-elect Harris is an original cosponsor of legislation we have introduced to eliminate the federal death penalty,” the letter read. “A record number of Americans voted in favor of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris, and they deserve an opportunity to implement their policy agenda without the Trump administration rushing to take preemptive and irreversible steps. While you will remain in office for a few more weeks, going forward with executions in the weeks before the new administration takes office would be a grave injustice.”
Ernst, Durbin still in Senate leadership
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, was re-elected to serve as the vice chairwoman of the Senate Republican Conference last week.
“Following her re-election, Ernst vowed to continue bringing Iowans’ voices, opportunities and challenges to her colleagues,” read a release. “She also noted, as the only female Republican in Senate leadership, she will be a voice for young, conservative women across the country.”
Durbin was re-elected to the position of Democratic whip.
“The election showed that our nation is divided, and the challenges we face are great,” he wrote. “But under the leadership of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris, we can, and must, come together to meet those challenges.”
Bustos tapped for another
leadership position
Last week, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., was nominated to co-chair the Steering and Policy Committee for House Democrats.
“Throughout my career, I have sought to lift up voices from the middle of our country — families in our cities and towns, communities that make up rural America and hardworking people all across our nation,” she wrote in a statement, following her nomination by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “Today, I am humbled and honored to be nominated for co-chair of the Steering and Policy Committee and to continue to bring that perspective to the senior leadership team in the U.S. House of Representatives.”
Marklein picked for finance Panel
Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, was appointed co-chairman of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance.
“Having served as a member of this committee for three sessions, I recognize the extraordinary opportunity before me and appreciate Majority Leader (Devin) LeMahieu’s trust in me to lead this committee on behalf of the State Senate,” Marklein wrote in a release. “I am grateful for the experience I gained over the last three budgets. I am also very glad that we made several good financial decisions and built a Rainy Day Fund worth $750 million. Wisconsin was in a positive financial position at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we will continue to work hard to recover quickly.”
James named assistant minority leader
Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, was elected to one of four assistant minority leader positions in the Iowa House.
“It’s an honor to have the confidence of my colleagues in the Iowa House Democratic caucus to help lead us forward,” James said in an email. “As the election results in Iowa showed, we have a lot of work to do to gain the trust of everyday Iowans. I’m more committed than ever to listening, to leading with conviction, and to working collaboratively to support Democrats across the state.”
Rep. James will work alongside Minority Leader Rep. Todd Prichard of Charles City, Minority Whip Rep. Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights and fellow Assistant Minority Leaders Representative Brian Meyer of Des Moines, Representative Charlie McConkey of Council Bluffs, and Representative-elect Eric Gjerde of Cedar Rapids.
Calendar
5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 — Wisconsin’s People’s Maps Commission will hold a virtual public hearing for Wisconsin residents to gain input on the upcoming redistricting of the state’s Third Congressional District. Find more information, including how to register to testify and how to submit written comments, at https://bit.ly/2K98821.