Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will feature additional business developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A longtime Dubuque business soon will move to a new, expanded location that will allow for its continued growth.
Dubuque Appliance Center will vacate its location in Plaza 20 in the final week of September and open at 190 John F. Kennedy Road on Oct. 4, according to President Dalton Leisen.
He said the company’s recent growth led to the move, noting that Dubuque Appliance Center has been introducing new brands and increasing its product selection in recent years. The company sells and services dishwashers, refrigerators, laundry equipment and a wide variety of other appliances.
“We decided if we wanted the business to grow, we needed a better location,” Leisen said. “We’ll have a lot more visibility and a lot more floor space.”
Dubuque Appliance Center will occupy a portion of the building that formerly housed Party City, which closed its doors in early 2020. A building permit issued by the City of Dubuque noted that crews are dividing the building into a pair of commercial tenant spaces.
The impending move marks a major transition for a company that has called Dubuque home since 1967.
Leisen represents the third generation of his family to play a major role at Dubuque Appliance Center. His grandfather, Richard Leisen, and Richard’s brother, Vincent, remain the co-owners of the business, while Dalton’s father, Pete, works in the company’s service department.
Dalton Leisen believes the company’s reliable service is a big reason why it has earned a loyal following.
“We fix all of the products that we sell,” he said. “That’s an important thing for customers, and I think more people are starting to think about that now.”
Dubuque Appliance Center currently employs eight workers, and Leisen said he is looking to hire more.
Leisen said the business will be closed from Sept. 27 through Oct. 3 as it transitions from its old space to a new one. Dubuque Appliance Center is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. It can be reached at 563-556-7454.