Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Police said one person was airlifted to Iowa City for treatment after an early morning shooting in Dubuque.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon said officers responded at about 5:20 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of Central Avenue.
“At least one person was injured,” McClimon said.
The person was transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and then airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of injuries, McClimon said.
“Investigators are still actively investigating the incident and found evidence of shots fired at the scene,” he said.
