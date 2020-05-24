HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Dr. Katie Egan remembers her father as a people person, lifelong learner and world traveler.
“My dad was one of those people that when he would walk into a room, he would just light up the place,” Katie said. “He knew people everywhere we went, and he always had memories of every situation and every person.”
Yet Dr. James Egan, of Hazel Green, was equally devoted to his native Wisconsin stomping grounds.
“It was just in his blood to care about the environment and the culture of southwestern Wisconsin,” Katie said.
Egan, who passed away on Wednesday, May 20, was a “Renaissance man,” according to Katie. He had a vast array of hobbies, including skiing, gardening, camping, canoeing, biking and even beekeeping.
“It was always a big family project to bring the beehives out every summer,” she said. “He loved giving honey for Christmas, and we always had fresh honey at home.”
Some of Katie’s fondest memories of her father are the family summer road trips when she and her two sisters were young. With their father, she said, they visited all 48 contiguous U.S. states. And, as with everything in James’ life, the destination wasn’t nearly as important as the journey.
“We always drove everywhere, we never flew,” Katie said. “My parents wanted us to see things along the way. We’d always play games along the way, and he’d tell stories about people that he knew in the places we were going. He just loved traveling the world and meeting people and leaving an impact everywhere he went.”
Nowhere is that impact more evident than in the Soutwestern School District, where James served as superintendent for 20 years. As a graduate of Cuba City High School, James cherished the chance to contribute to his hometown educational scene.
“He always talked about getting to have a lasting impact where he grew up,” Katie said. “He was very passionate about making sure the school district thrived while he was there.”
Based on the fond memories James’ colleagues have of their administrator and co-worker, Katie’s father achieved that goal.
“I knew him as a compassionate, wonderful friend. He was just an open-minded person and highly educated,” said Phyllis Sonsalla, retired librarian for the school district.
“He knew how to handle problems with personnel, students, parents and … finances,” said Pat Fleege, retired district bookkeeper. “He managed to keep all the balls afloat. Southwestern schools really benefited from his 20 years with them.”
John Costello, James’ successor and current superintendent of the Southwestern district, agreed. “He will always have a soft spot in my heart,” Costello said. “I am forever grateful for the opportunity he provided me by hiring me as a principal. A great man, very intelligent, and will be missed.”