A rock band best known for its No. 1 hit “Addicted” will return to Dubuque next year.
Saving Abel will perform during a concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Mississippi Moon Bar in Diamond Jo Casino, the facility announced Monday morning.
Tickets start at $15, plus taxes and fees. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino’s B Connected counter and the Mississippi Moon Bar box office. They also can be purchased by calling 563-690-4800.
Attendees must be at least 21 years old.