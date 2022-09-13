PEOSTA, Iowa — Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, has lofty fundraising goals this year, despite running for reelection uncontested.
She had reached 90% of that goal before her biggest annual fundraiser began Monday night.
Lundgren held her sixth annual Shannon’s Brews and BBQ event at Trackside Bar and Grill, which she co-owns with her husband. The featured speaker was Iowa House of Representatives Speaker Pat Grassley.
In previous years, the event has hosted high-profile candidates such as now-U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, during her run in 2020. It has been the public introduction for other candidates, and it has served as Dubuque County Republicans’ unofficial pre-general election campaign season opener.
This year, Lundgren had plenty to celebrate, given that the Dubuque County Democrats officially have called off their search for a candidate to run against her.
“I’m just really focusing on (helping) everybody else this year,” she said of her fundraising efforts.
Lundgren pointed to Republican Jennifer Smith, running against Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, as an example.
“We’re really excited,” Lundgren said. “We’ve captured for her, with redistricting, some of my old district, which leans a little more Republican.”
True to her word, Lundgren spent the majority of her own time on the microphone Monday night talking up other Republican candidates running in contested races — Smith, Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, and Sageville Mayor Wayne Kenniker, who is running for Dubuque County Board of Supervisors, among them. All three were in attendance.
Lundgren said she has a $120,000 fundraising goal this year, since high goals are expected of chairs of committees. She chairs the House Commerce Committee.
Since Lundgren is unopposed, she said she will donate much of that to Republicans’ statewide pool.
“That goes to a majority fund to help us stay where we are,” she said.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald in advance of the event, Dubuque County Democrats Chairwoman Carrie O’Connor said that despite speaking with several potential candidates in recent months, the party’s leadership was unable to convince one to run against Lundgren.
“Shannon is an incumbent with a good fundraising apparatus in place,” O’Connor said. “I had a couple who expressed some interest but who did not think they had the time left to build a competitive campaign. So, we have some good potential candidates in the pipeline, but we want to be setting them up for success when they do run in 2024.”
Grassley said in an interview before the event that regardless of whether Lundgren has an opponent, the need for fundraising and gaining voter support is as important as ever.
“Even in districts that lean red, we all have to do our part to make sure we keep the majority we’ve had,” he said. “Sixty seats (Republicans’ current majority in the House) doesn’t just happen.”
Among the event attendees, local resident Duane Cottingham said he appreciated Lundgren and Koelker representing him in Des Moines.
“I’ve been out here a long time,” he said. “This is the first time I’ve had a Republican representing me in both the House and Senate. And I feel pretty good about it.”
