Lundgren fundraiser
Buy Now

Kim Carlson (from left), of Asbury, Iowa, joins in on a conversation with Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, and Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley during Shannon’s Brews & BBQ Fall Fundraiser held at Trackside Bar and Grill in Peosta on Monday.

 Dave Kettering

PEOSTA, Iowa — Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, has lofty fundraising goals this year, despite running for reelection uncontested.

She had reached 90% of that goal before her biggest annual fundraiser began Monday night.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.