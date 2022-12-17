Dubuque police responding to a shooting Thursday night made two arrests, including of a man on drug charges and an unrelated sexual assault warrant after he claimed to have been robbed at gunpoint.
Neither arrest was related to the shooting.
Xavier T. Deleon, 27, no permanent address, was arrested at 11:56 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Main Street on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and interference with official acts, as well as warrants charging third-degree sexual abuse and a probation violation.
Lt. Brendan Welsh said officers received a report of gunshots being fired in the 500 block of West Locust Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
“There were no reported injuries due to gunfire, and the disturbance had dispersed prior to law enforcement arrival,” Welsh wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
Officers found a bullet hole in one of the residences in that block, with total damage estimated at $500.
Welsh said officers attempted to speak with several people in the area, including Deleon. He ran from police but was apprehended.
“Deleon told officers that he had just been assaulted and robbed at gunpoint and that the suspects took his cellphone, cigarettes and $200,” Welsh said. “... Deleon would not cooperate with any additional information about the reported robbery, nor would he provide suspect information.”
Deleon was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of minor facial injuries that he said he sustained during the assault.
Deleon then was arrested. Police said he had an over-the-shoulder bag containing 43 grams of marijuana in five plastic baggies and 10 pills that Deleon said were Xanax, documents state.
He also had a warrant for his arrest on a charge of third-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents state that a girl then younger than 15 reported that she was sexually assaulted by Deleon in the summer of 2020. The girl told police that she did not remember much of what occurred, and an ensuing investigation found that Deleon had given the girl Xanax.
A sexual assault evidence kit was completed, and DNA matching Deleon was found, documents state.
The warrant for his arrest was issued on Feb. 22, 2021.
Police reported a second arrest was made at the scene of the shooting but unrelated to it.
Shelvy L.M. Fair, 29, of 2420 Central Ave., was arrested in the area on a charge of possession of marijuana, as well as a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Fair failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Oct. 28.
The investigation into the shooting continues, Welsh said. It marks the 13th instance of gunshots being fired with criminal intent in Dubuque this year. In 2021, a total of 21 such incidents were reported.
