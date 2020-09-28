News in your town

Virus brings changes to Maquoketa food ministry

UW-P student studying impact of essential oils on plants

Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame event postponed until June 2021

'Kids love it' as orchard hosts annual apple festival

Dubuque County to consider public/private partnership for conservation ag practices

Stretch of busy Dubuque roadway down to 1 lane this week (copy)

Health officials warn attendees of 2 Crawford County events of possible COVID-19 exposure (copy)

Free virtual workshop offered on retirement considerations during COVID-19 (copy)

Grant County officials: COVID-19 positive individual in administration building last week

Authorities: Man arrested for third-offense OWI in Lafayette County

Grant County officials: COVID-19 positive individual in administration building last week

Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame event postponed until June 2021

63 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Free virtual workshop offered on retirement considerations during COVID-19

Biz Buzz: Dubuque venue reopens; technology company opens new location; plans for new medical facility

Person who makes a difference: Volunteer helps bring river museum to life

Stretch of busy Dubuque roadway down to 1 lane this week

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)

Holy Family seeks input on future of St. Anthony school building

'Hamilton' star highlights fundraising event for James, Koether

SW Wisconsin Republicans gather in support of Trump, local candidates

Authorities ID 2 officers who fired during shooting Jones County

Authorities seek tips on hit-and-run in Grant County

Financial consultants: Be thoughtful, but not too cautious, when investing in uncertain times

Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

Manchester man sentenced to 10 years for chase in which deputy seriously injured

Dubuque County records 66 new COVID-19 cases

State change might address local officials' concerns about COVID-19 test counts

Politics: Candidates in Wisconsin's Third step into presidential fray

Local law enforcement reports

Authorities: Man died when fire starts after head-on crash near Dodgeville; other driver injured

TH EXCLUSIVE: Health care providers join hands to launch new Integrated Cancer Center

Pandemic producing lasting impacts on how, what local residents eat?

Recent sentences, deferred judgments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County

OWI convictions, deferments in Dubuque County

Week in review: Notable local stories from the past 7 days

Autumn Ambling: Area orchards perfect afternoon excursions

SW Wisconsin Republicans gather in support of Trump, local candidates

Authorities: Man died when fire starts after head-on crash near Dodgeville; other driver injured

Health officials warn attendees of 2 Crawford County events of possible COVID-19 exposure

59 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Authorities seek tips on hit-and-run in Grant County

Kind accuses opponent of sexual harassment over 2015 memoir

Authorities ID 2 officers who fired during shooting Jones County