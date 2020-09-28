Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools will hold its annual fundraising luncheon virtually this week.
The eighth annual Enhancing Excellence Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30. The event will be streamed at dbqschools.org/fdps-luncheon.
The event will include remarks from foundation board President Josh Weidemann, 2020 Distinguished Hometown Alumni Award Winner Susan Farber and Dubuque Community Schools Superintendent Stan Rheingans, according to a press release.
A Dubuque Senior High School graduate, Farber went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts from Georgetown University, a Master of Business Administration from The George Washington University and an Executive Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.
After a career working as an executive for global telecommunications corporations, including AT&T and Verizon, Farber returned to Dubuque in 2003. She rehabbed vintage brownstones in Cable Car Square and founded Magoo’s Pizza with her husband.
Those interested in making a donation to the foundation can contact Executive Director Amy Unmacht at 563-588-2700 or amyu@dbqfoundation.org.