Authorities said a medical issue led to a teen crashing at least three times into the guardrail of the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge Thursday.
Taylor Parker, 18, of Prairie du Chien, Wis., was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to the Grant County (Wis.) Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that Parker was northbound on U.S. 61/151 at about 9:40 a.m. Thursday when she suffered a medical issue as she was driving across the bridge. Her vehicle hit the guardrail on the bridge at least three times, then the vehicle came to rest in the median on the Wisconsin side of the bridge.
“Law enforcement arrived on scene and had to gain access to the vehicle by breaking a back driver’s-side window,” the release states. “They were able to make the vehicle safe, so EMS could attend to Parker.”