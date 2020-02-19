A Dubuque man charged in connection with a deadly motorcycle crash in August recently pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide.
Shannon C. Katka, 40, of 890 High Bluff St., was arrested last month in Albert Lea, Minn., on a Dubuque County warrant charging homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence.
Katka this week entered a written plea of not guilty in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County.
Authorities say Katka was driving north on East 16th Street approaching the entrance ramp to U.S. 61/151 on Aug. 29 when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. His passenger, Shelly L. Brenke, 43, was thrown from the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Dubuque police.
A search warrant application filed in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for a blood sample from Katka states Katka had bloodshot and watery eyes, smelled of an alcoholic beverage and had difficulty keeping his balance.
Katka admitted to being the driver and consuming alcohol prior to the crash, police said. A blood sample taken from Katka at the hospital showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.10% about two hours after the crash, according to police. The legal driving limit in Iowa is 0.08%.