A Dubuque venue is set to present a choir’s homage to a pub atmosphere with singalongs and dancing early next year.
The Choir of Man will perform on Jan. 20 in Five Flags Theater, according to a press release from the venue.
Tickets are available beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the Five Flags Center box office and at FiveFlagsCenter.com and Ticketmaster.
The cast performs pop, classic rock, folk, Broadway and pub tunes.
The Choir of Man previously performed at Five Flags Theater in March 2020.
