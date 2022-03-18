A man who led local authorities on a high-speed chase that ended with his vehicle flipped recently was sentenced to four years in federal prison.
Richard A. Roberts, 39, of Chicago, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after previously pleading guilty to distributing crack cocaine near a playground and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He must serve six years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
A press release states that Roberts admitted selling about a half-gram of crack to a confidential informant on Jan. 26 near Jefferson Park in Dubuque.
About a week later, police tracked Roberts’ car from Dubuque to Chicago. When he returned to Iowa on Feb. 5, officers stopped the vehicle after it crossed the bridge into Dubuque from Wisconsin.
A K-9 unit alerted officers to the odor of narcotics. When an officer asked Roberts to exit his vehicle, Roberts drove away.
“During the subsequent chase, Roberts’ vehicle reached speeds over 80 miles per hour and collided with a snowplow but kept going,” the release states.
Roberts eventually lost control of his vehicle about 3.5 miles away in Illinois, rolling it in the median.
“When the car was turned back over, officers found a plastic bag containing about 32 grams of powder cocaine, 44 grams of crack cocaine, over 9 grams of heroin and 1.5 grams of heroin and fentanyl,” according to the release.
Next to the bag was a 9 mm handgun.
Roberts previously had been convicted of 11 felonies in Illinois.