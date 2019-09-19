PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — With limited resources to allocate for capital expenses, Platteville Common Council members felt the pinch as they reviewed a draft 2020 budget proposal this week.
“We know that we’re in a tight situation,” said Council President Barb Daus.
Before her departure, City Manager Karen Kurt, who recently accepted a job in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, recommended allocating about $758,000 from the city’s tax revenue and cash reserves. Additional street reconstruction projects would be financed with $120,000 from wheel tax revenue and $1.1 million in borrowing.
Items she proposed funding included vehicle replacements for the parks, public works and police departments, along with the replacement of downtown surveillance cameras.
Road projects that also received staff recommendation include the reconstruction of sections of Market, Bradford and Irene streets, as well as a safety-improvement project along Business U.S. 151 involving the repainting of a section of it to make it three lanes — one each direction and a middle turning lane.
Council members recommended just two alterations to the capital budget proposal, with those changes concerning a museum building and the fire department.
Museum Director Erik Flesch informed council members that the roof of the Hanmer Robbins building of Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums is leaking. He requested $146,675 to replace the roof.
“I’ve got around a dozen children’s wading pools in the attic,” he said.
Council Member Eileen Nickels said she supported allocating extra dollars toward that effort.
“I hate to see a building owned by the city have that problem,” she said.
Fire Chief Ryan Simmons also requested $75,000 for a professional study to assess the feasibility of creating a new fire center that would replace the current station, which has longstanding deficiencies.
“This allows … us to go after state and federal grants,” Simmons said.
Citing the recent success of the city’s provision of seed money to support the construction of an event center in Legion Park, council members considered doing the same for both the museum and fire department.
Neither project was recommended by Kurt for inclusion within the 2020 budget, but council members proposed borrowing an additional $35,000 and shuffling funding sources for a City Hall reconstruction project.
Of that total, $25,000 would go toward a fire center study and $10,000 toward the roof replacement.
“At some point, we’re going to have to borrow money to get stuff done,” said Council Member Isaac Shanley.
Acting City Manager Nicola Maurer said she is unsure whether that budgeting adjustment can be undertaken, but she will investigate.
Based upon council members’ feedback, city staff will prepare a formal budget proposal to be presented at the council’s Oct. 8 meeting. Final budget approval is slated for Nov. 26.